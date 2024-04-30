Private well-owners encouraged to do yearly testing to ensure healthy drinking water

Many contaminants in water cannot be detected by sight, taste or smell, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Even if there is no indication of problems with household water, private well-owners are encouraged to test their wells for potential contaminants on a yearly basis.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois State Water Survey are reminding Illinois private well-owners to properly maintain their wells and recommend that they test their wells for potential contaminants.

Most private wells which are properly constructed and maintained provide safe water for years. However, contamination can occur due to improper construction, poor maintenance or release of contaminants into the well’s aquifer, according to a news release by the IDPH.

Many contaminants cannot be detected by sight, taste or smell. Even if there is no indication of problems with the water, it is the well owner’s responsibility to properly maintain their well and regularly test it for potential contaminants to ensure the safety of their drinking water, according to the release.

Contamination may come from manmade or natural sources and can cause a variety of health effects, ranging from developmental problems in children to a risk of cancer. IDPH recommends testing for bacteria (known as a total coliform test) and nitrate/nitrite every year and testing for metals every three years, according to the release.

Most local health departments can provide well-owners with an affordable sampling kit for total coliforms and nitrate/nitrite testing. Commercial labs are available for metals testing. IDPH can assist well-owners in finding one, according to the release.

If a well-owner is concerned about the possibility of contamination from VOCs, pesticides or PFAS, IDPH can help assess whether or not testing is recommended. If contaminants are detected at certain levels, it may be necessary to install treatment systems or use alternate sources of water for drinking, cooking and bathing, according to the release.

IDPH can interpret any well testing results for free and provide necessary guidance for reducing exposure to contaminants and recommend appropriate treatment methods, according to the release.

If a well-owner has completed testing and found no contaminants, wells should still be inspected every year to make sure the well remains sealed and clear of debris, including yard waste. Owners should also look for damage and/or cracks on the well cap, according to the release.

It is also important for those on wells to maintain their septic system by following these guidelines:

Do not dispose of kitchen grease or household chemicals in the sink

Do not flush personal hygiene products besides toilet paper

Pump septic tanks every three to five years.

For more information on contaminant sources, the health effects caused by well contaminants and possible water treatment methods, see the Private Well Testing resources on the IDPH Toxicology Program webpage. Those interested can also contact the IDPH Toxicology Program at 217-782-5830 or email DPH.Tox@illinois.gov.