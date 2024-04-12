Oswego, Plano baseball stay red-hot with wins: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Oswego 4, Romeoville 1

Ethan Sutton and Patrick Jasinski combined on a seven-hitter with six strikeouts and Kam Jenkins was 3 for 5 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Panthers (8-3-1), who won for the seventh time in eight games. Donovan Williams and Anthony Comperda each went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

Plano 13, Newark 3

Josh Stellwagen was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs and Jason Phillips was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Reapers (10-5), which won their sixth straight game. David Ulrich was 2 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI for Newark.

Joliet Central 5, Yorkville 4

Bodhi Harrison was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Kam Yearsley was 2 for 4 for the Foxes.

SOFTBALL

Sandwich 12, Woodstock 0

Johanna Freemon slugged a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Kayden Corneils and Alexis Sinetos went 3 for 3, Corneils with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Indians (7-2, 2-1 KRC), who scored three runs in the first, six in the second and three in the third. Aubrey Cyr struck out five and allowed two hits.