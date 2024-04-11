Sandwich baseball uses 12-run sixth to rally past Harvard: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Sandwich 17, Harvard 6

The Indians (6-5, 4-0) scored 12 runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 6-5 deficit in the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Chance Lange and Taylor Adams each homered and drove in three runs and Tyler Lissman was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Plano 12, Marengo 10

Jason Phillips was 2 for 4 with four RBIs and got the win in relief on the mound, Josh Stellwagen was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Kaden Aguirre was 2 for 3 with two RBIs as the Reapers (9-5, 4-0) swept the two-game Kishwaukee River Conference series.

Oswego 7, Joliet Central 1

Hayden Bowman struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, allowing just one unearned run, for the Panthers (7-3-1), who won for the sixth time in seven games. Bryson Norwood was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs and Kam Jenkins scored two runs and drove in a run.

Joliet West 3, Yorkville 2 (8 innings)

Kam Yearsley struck out five over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks, and Daniel Rodriguez and Nate Harris scored runs for Yorkville (7-4).

Harvest Christian 8, Yorkville Christian 3

Reese Seng and Brody Davis each had two hits for the Mustangs.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville JV 3, Minooka 2