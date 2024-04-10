Kendall County to hold community shred and drug take-back day

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office, Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Earthmover Credit Union are hosting a prescription drug take back day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27. (Sarah Nader)

The Kendall County Coroner’s Office, Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Sheriff’s Office and Earthmover Credit Union are hosting a community shred and prescription drug take back day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Kendall County Courthouse.

The event is part of the DEA’s National Take Back Initiative.

The prescription drug drop-off portion of the event will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members can bring any outdated, unused or unneeded prescription drugs to be disposed of in a safe, environmentally-friendly way, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

In addition to prescription medications, this site will also accept used or unused medical sharps for destruction. If sharps/syringes are being dropped off, they must be separated from the other items, according to the release.

This site will also accept unexpired diabetic supplies/medications for donation to non-profit organization Insulin for Life, according to the release.

The document shredding portion of the event will be from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Community members can bring up to three large file boxes per vehicle. Advanced registration is not required; however, the event is first come, first serve. Once the shred trucks are full, the shred event will be over.

Drop-offs for both the prescription drugs and document shredding will be collected in a drive-through area, and no information is collected from participants, according to the release.

Kendall County Courthouse is located at 807 John St. in Yorkville.

For more information about Coroner’s Office Take Back events, visit takeback.kendallcoroner.org. For any questions, contact the Coroner’s Office at 630-553-4200 or email takeback@kendallcoroner.org.