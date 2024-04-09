Sandwich baseball, softball get wins: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Sandwich 17, Harvard 2

The Indians (5-5, rolled to the KRC win with eight runs in the first inning and seven in the fourth. Tyler Lissman was 4 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs. Dino Barbanente was 2 for 2 with two run scored and an RBI.

Oswego East 11, Joliet Central 1

Mason Palermo and Christian Martyn both had multi-hit days, as the Wolves (5-3) eclipsed 10 hits and 10 runs scored for the second time this season.

Yorkville 7, Plainfield East 2

The Foxes (6-3) scored five runs in the third inning and went on to the SPC crossover win. Kam Yearsley had a homer and four RBIs, Bodhi Harrison a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored and Carter Schaffner struck out eight over four innings.

Plainfield South 7, Oswego 3

The host Cougars scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to the SPC crossover win. Kam Jenkins had a double and run scored for Oswego and Dylan King drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

Sandwich 3, Harvard 0

Aubrey Cyr struck out nine in a four-hit shutout and the Indians scored three runs in the top of the seventh for the KRC win. Brooklyn Marks had a double, run scored and two RBIs.

Geneva 4, Yorkville Christian 1

Grace Allgood struck out 11 and allowed four unearned runs in the circle for the Mustangs and Bridget Hooper was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Marengo 20, Plano 3

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 3, Coal City 2

Grady Phillips and Alejandro Ayala won their singles matches and No. 3 doubles won in a third set tiebreaker.

Coal City JV 3, Yorkville JV 2