April 08, 2024
Shaw Local
Oswego man charged with unlawful possession of gun following domestic call

By Shaw Local News Network
Rex C. Flores, 56, of Oswego (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

An Oswego man has been charged with unlawful possession of a gun following an alleged verbal domestic call.

Rex C. Flores, 56, of Oswego, has been charged with unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without having a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and unlawful possession of firearms and firearm ammunition.

At approximately 9:21 p.m. April 6, Oswego Police responded to the 100 block of Madison Street for an armed threatening call that was determined to be a verbal domestic, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. During the investigation, Flores was determined to have a firearm.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. May 8.