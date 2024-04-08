Yorkville students observe the solar eclipse

YORKVILLE – School District 115 students left their classrooms and stared at the sun (with protective eyewear) on the afternoon of Monday, April 8, to observe the solar eclipse.

About 600 students at Bristol Bay Elementary School were able to view the phenomenon after learning about it in class last week.

The eclipse reached about 94% of totality in Yorkville about 2 p.m. when students were bubbling with excitement outside the elementary school.

Third grade teacher Heather Kobal said her students were very excited to see the eclipse, and have been doing activities to learn more about the phenomenon and understand what they were about to see. Her students spent all of Monday morning learning about the moon’s movement and watching NASA’s livestream coverage.

Kobal said this would be the third graders’ first time seeing an eclipse, but they have been sharing stories they heard from family members with their classmates in anticipation.

Principal Katie Spallasso said the viewing was part of their hands-on science lessons, and teachers incorporated the event into last week’s lesson plans. While the students were outside, she said it was great to see students were so fixated on the eclipse.

“This is something they may never have a chance to see again,” Spallasso said. “They’ll remember this for a long time.”

Yorkville elementary students viewed the eclipse outside Bristol Bay Elementary School on Monday afternoon. (David Petesch)

Sixth grade teacher Suzi Read’s science class created models of eclipses under their desks using different sized sports balls and flashlights, to better understand what they were seeing.

Fourth grader Riccardo Gutierrez said he was excited to see the eclipse because he had never seen one before. He said he learned in class earlier on Monday that the eclipse happens when the earth, sun and moon align, and the next time this would happen, he would be 30 years old.

After viewing the eclipse, Gutierrez said he thought seeing the transformation was really cool, but was a little disappointed that it didn’t get as dark as he had hoped.

Kindergartner Jude Montgomery said he learned that eclipses happen when the moon covers the sun, and the light that shines around it is called the corona. He added that it was important to wear special glasses when looking at it, or it would hurt your eyes.

The eclipse viewing at District 115 schools was made possible by the Yorkville Educational Foundation, which bought 8,000 pairs of viewing glasses for students and staff across the district.

Educational Foundation President Leslie Smoger said the eclipse was a great opportunity for the district to be part of something that these kids will remember, and they were excited to be able to provide this opportunity for the students.