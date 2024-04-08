Oswego police release more information about vehicle involved in pedestrian crash

Oswego Police have released more information about the vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit and run crash on April 2. (File photo)

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old woman, suffered injuries that were not life threatening. About 6:47 a.m. April 2, Oswego police responded to the area of Mill Road and West Washington Street for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.

Oswego Police have reviewed new video surveillance of the crash and are updating the previous description of the car as having one headlight out.

In the new footage, it appears as both headlights were working and illuminated prior to the crash, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. The video surveillance is too grainy to determine a make or model, however two headlights are visible, the release stated.

The vehicle is described as a smaller white car with tinted windows with both headlights working and illuminated before the crash occurred. The make and model are still unknown.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman was trying to cross Mill Road at Lynx Lane to West Washington Street when she was struck by a vehicle turning left onto Mill Road from northbound West Washington Street, police said. The vehicle did not stop and continued westbound on Mill Road, police said.

Police are urging the driver to turn themselves in. Anyone who may have any information about the crash are urged to contact Oswego Police at 630- 551-7300.

Information can also be provided through a new tip line at the department’s website, oswegoil.org/CrimeTips, including the ability to remain anonymous when submitting information.