Life Line bringing health screenings to Yorkville

Residents living in and around the Yorkville area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will host this community event on Monday, April 15. The site is located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

Screenings can check for:

· The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

· HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels

· Diabetes risk

· Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.

Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.