Kendall Co. Extension shares the ‘buzz’ on cicadas with free program

The Kendall County Extension office in Yorkville is holding a presentation on the appearance this summer of cicadas on Wednesday, April 17. (Photo provided by The Morton Arboretum via Daily Herald)

Join University of Illinois Extension for a free presentation on the upcoming cicada appearance by Horticulture Educator Jamie Viebach on April 17 at the Kendall County Extension office in Yorkville.

Viebach will share this winged creature’s history, lifecycle, and what effect they may have on our trees, plants and lifestyle. For those interested, and not allergic to shellfish, there also will be a cicada recipe to take home, according to a release from the Extension.

Exactly when will they arrive? That is determined by Mother Nature, said Viebach. “Cicadas emerge when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees Fahrenheit at about eight inches below sod. Historically, this has occurred around the second or third week of May. Before then, we’ll be sharing all the buzz on these amazing insects, and we hope you’ll join us,” he said in the release.

Registration is required and space is limited. Reserve your seat for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at go.illinois.edu/CicadasKendallCounty. The Kendall County Extension office is located at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, just one mile south of Route 71 on Route 47.

For questions or if you need reasonable accommodation to participate, call the office at 630-553-5823 or email fellerer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.