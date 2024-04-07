Newark’s Kodi Rizzo tosses 14-strikeout no-hitter: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Newark 13, Indian Creek 0

Kodi Rizzo fired a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and Kate Bromeland had a homer, double and single for the Norsemen. Ryan Williams, Stephanie Snyder and Sadie Pottinger homered in a seven-run third inning.

Sandwich 3, Morris 1

Aubrey Cyr tripled in two runs and scored on a wild pitch in a three-run first inning, and Brooklyn Marks and a solid defense did the rest for the Indians (4-1).

Antioch 4, Yorkville 3

The host Sequoits edged the Foxes in a matchup between the defending state runners-up in Class 3A and Class 4A.

BASEBALL

Sandwich 9, Johnsburg 4

Taylor Adams went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Braden Behringer 1 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI for Sandwich (4-5, 2-0), which scored the tying and go-ahead run in the fourth and tacked on five runs in the fifth to sweep the KRC doubleheader. Adams got the win, striking out five over six innings while allowing four runs on two hits.

Sandwich 9, Johnsburg 1

Taylor Adams homered, scored two runs and drove in two runs, and the Indians scored five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to blow the game open. Chance Lange had a double, run scored and two RBIs.

Oswego 3, Waubonsie Valley 2

Ethan Sutton struck out two and allowed two runs on five hits over six innings, and Nick Tickle worked a scoreless seventh while allowing two hits for the visiting Panthers. Both teams scored all their runs in the second inning, Oswego three in the top half. Gabriel Herrera had a double and two RBIs and Anthony Comperda was 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI for Oswego.

Glenbrook North 1, Oswego East 0

Jackson Petsche struck out five and allowed three hits over six innings for the Wolves.

Morris 4, Yorkville 1

Aaron Klemm got the loss despite throwing four strong innings as the Foxes (5-3) managed just three hits.

Plano 10-13, Woodstock North 3-3

The Reapers swept a road doubleheader in the KRC. Kaden Aguirre had two hits, including a triple, Jake Decker scored three runs and Jason Phillips had two RBIs in the first game. Rylan Aguirre had three hits and Quetin Santoria three hits, including a double, and three RBIs in the second game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marengo 3, Plano 1 (Friday)

Analia Ortiz scored Plano’s lone goal and Abbey Polomchak had 11 saves in goal for Plano.