Plano baseball rallies for walk-off win: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 9, Serena 8

Kaden Aguirre was 3 for 5 with a run scored and an RBI, Nick Serio was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Josh Stellwagen was 2 for 4 with a run scored for Plano (5-5), which scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off win.

Freshman Justin Bishop got the win in relief, striking out three over two innings.

Oswego East 2, Romeoville 0

Bode Bregar threw three no-hit innings with two strikeouts, and Aidan Aguilera struck out four over four innings of relief, allowing just two hits, for the Wolves (4-2).

Oswego 8, Marmion 4

Bryson Norwood had a double and three RBIs and Dylan King had two RBIs and a run scored for Oswego, which scored four runs in the first inning and four in the fourth. Brogan Mello had 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief with three strikeouts.

Yorkville 12, Plainfield Central 2

The host Foxes scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fifth to beat Plainfield Central. Kam Yearsley struck out 11 over 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Daniel Rodriguez was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs and Nate Harris was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville (5-2).

Freeport 6, Sandwich 3

Tyler Lissman was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Braden Behringer was 2 for 5 with a run scored for Sandwich (2-5).

SOFTBALL

Newark 17, Earlville 1

Ryan Williams had a two-run homer, single and double and Kodi Rizzo, Dottie Wood, Danica Peshia and Sadie Pottinger had run-scoring hits in a seven-run third inning.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Sandwich 1

Aubrey Cyr struck out six and allowed two earned runs on six hits over seven innings for Sandwich, who managed just three hits in the loss.

Serena 8, Plano 0

BOYS TENNIS

Oswego 7, Yorkville JV 0