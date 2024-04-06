Letter: Yorkville Public Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 7-13

Let Us Celebrate National Library Week, April 7-13, 2024!

Can you feel the buzz in the air? National Library Week 2024 is here, and we are gearing up for a week full of celebration, exploration and appreciation!

As your library director, I cannot help but feel immense pride in our little corner of the world – our library. It is more than just a building filled with books; it’s a vibrant hub of activity, learning and community connection.

This week, we are rolling out the red carpet to honor the heartbeat of our community – you! Yes, you, our wonderful patrons who make our library come alive with your curiosity, your laughter and your thirst for knowledge. Without you, our shelves would be a little emptier, our programs a little quieter and our hearts a little less full.

But National Library Week is not just about us; it’s about celebrating the power of libraries everywhere to transform lives and enrich communities. It’s about recognizing the dedicated librarians, staff and volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make magic happen every single day.

So, whether you’re a regular visitor or someone who hasn’t stepped foot in our library yet (but hey, we are always here with open arms), I invite you to join us in celebrating National Library Week. From exciting events and special programs to cozy reading nooks and endless possibilities, there is something here for everyone.

Thank you for being a part of our library family. Here’s to many more chapters of adventure, discovery, and joy together.

Warm regards,

Shelley Augustine

Library Director

Yorkville Public Library