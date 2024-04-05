Oswego police to be on lookout for texting while driving, other violations

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for motorists texting while they are driving as well as other traffic violations. (Shaw Media)

The Oswego Police Department has announced it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts across the state in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for motorists texting while they are driving as well as other traffic violations.

“Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of motor vehicle crashes on our roads today,” Oswego Police Sgt. Brian Nehring said in a news release. “During Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will boost enforcement efforts, stopping anyone we see texting and driving. We do this to save lives.”

Between 2012 and 2021, approximately 32,000 lives were lost in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to the news release. Everyone has the potential for distracted driving crashes, but those between the ages of 16 and 24 are especially at risk.

If you need to text, pull over to a safe location, or if you have a passenger, consider appointing a “designated texter.” In Illinois, using your phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, but also illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.