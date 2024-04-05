Oswego police issued 35 seat belt citations as part of St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

The Oswego Police Department issued 35 seat belt citations as part of its St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement campaign.

In addition, the department issued six citations for cell phone violations, four citations for driving without insurance, one citation for speeding violations as well as citations for two other traffic violations. They also charged a person for driving without a valid license and charged another person for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Oswego Police Sgt. Brian Nehring said in a news release.

The Oswego Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement campaign. The safety effort was funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.