Montgomery invites students to enter Arbor Day Poster Contest

Village of Montgomery's Ed Pfaff, forestry supervisor; Aaron Miller, forestry maintenance worker; and residents at the 2022 Arbor Day Tree Dedication. (photo provided by the Village of Montgomery)

The village of Montgomery will host its first Arbor Day Poster Contest, inviting third, fourth and fifth graders to showcase their creativity and love for nature through art. This initiative aims to promote environmental awareness and celebrate the significance of trees in the Montgomery community.

Arbor Day is a nationally recognized holiday dedicated to tree planting and conservation, providing an opportunity for children to learn about the role trees play in sustaining the environment and enhancing their surroundings.

In early 2023, Montgomery received its official designation as an Arboretum Level II for its vast collection of trees, more than 11,000 of which feature more than 100 species, according to a news release from the village.

For several years, the village has named a Tree of the Year and dedicated a variety to the Arboretum Garden Park located near the Montgomery Police Department at 11 Civic Center Drive. This year’s tree, a Redbud, will be dedicated at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, according to the release. The public is encouraged and welcome to join, and fifty attendees will go home with a mature Redbud sapling of their own.

“We are excited to engage our young residents in celebrating Arbor Day through this poster contest,” Ed Pfaff, forestry supervisor and Beautification Committee member for the village, said in the release. “The contest theme is ‘Trees Are Good to Me,’ promoting the idea that trees are essential for clean air, water and stormwater management. This contest fosters creativity and educates children about the importance of preserving our urban forests for future generations,” he said.

Participation in the Arbor Day Poster Contest is open to all third through fifth graders residing in Montgomery or attending an elementary school within the village limits. Contestants are encouraged to illustrate the theme of “Trees Are Good to Me” through their artwork. Judges will review the submissions’ creativity, originality and relevance to the theme.

Ed Pfaff, forestry supervisor, for the Village of Montgomery (photo provided by the village of Montgomery)

The winning posters, one for each grade level, will be featured in various community publications and displayed in a prominent location at Village Hall. In addition, the winner will receive special recognition from the village, according to the release.

To enter, participants can submit artwork by Friday, April 26, to Village Hall located at 200 N. River St. in Montgomery by April 26 during regular business hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. They can also bring artwork to the Arbor Day Tree Dedication between 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Arboretum Garden Park located at 11 Civic Center Ave.

For more information about the contest or to view contest guidelines, visit montgomeryil.org/761/Arbor-Day, call Pfaff at 630-896-9241 or email epfaff@montgomeryil.org.