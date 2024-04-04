Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for April

1994: The view from the Orchard Road bridge, looking south toward Rt. 34 just before paving of the roadway was to begin. Inset is the view today. (Provided by Jeff Farren)

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

April 2019

Kendall County Board member John Purcell is the new mayor of Yorkville. He defeated incumbent Gary Golinski and Alderman Arden Joe Plocher in the election.

April 2014

The filming of the new movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” will return to a Route 126 farm house site. The house at that location that was used for “Man of Steel” was torn down, and has now been rebuilt for the new movie.

April 2009

Two organizations opposed to the Prairie Parkway expressway filed a lawsuit this week against the federal government seeking to stop the project.

April 2004

If Yorkville grows as projected, it will need more schools. A planner reported to the city Plan Commission that their study projects a potential 55,323 students, which would mean 77 more schools.

April 1999

Art Prochaska was elected mayor of Yorkville. Elected alderman in Ward Two was Valerie Burd. Newcomer Anthony Houle was elected to the Yorkville School Board.

April 1994

Paving should begin soon on the Orchard Road extension north of Route 34 near Oswego.

April 1989

Funeral services were held for Russell S. Naden, 85, a long-time fixture in Kendall County politics. He was supervisor of Lisbon Township for 48 years, on the county board for 43 years and county board chairman for 24 years.

April 1984

Kendall County Crimestoppers became a reality. Residents can now call and give tips on possible crimes and remain anonymous. The concept was promoted by the Kendall County Farm Bureau.

April 1979

Ground was broken for the new educational addition at the Cross Lutheran School.

April 1974

The Kendall County Historical Society announced two major gifts. Mae Dunbar left a major share of her estate, which should be worth about $60,000, officials said. Mrs. Earl Lyons, who now lives in Pennsylvania, left six acres and buildings on it to the society. The land is on Route 71 between Yorkville and Oswego. Mrs. Lyons was made the society’s first honorary member on a motion by Myron Wormley, who announced the gift.

April 1969

Popular Chicago weatherman Harry Volkmann was a speaker at Centennial School in Plano.

April 1964

Bob and Gloria Thomas have rented space in the L. A. Wunsch building on West Hydraulic Avenue and will open the Clinic Pharmacy.

April 1959

The Yorkville Legion is doing a lot of work at the old ball park on East Van Emmon Street. They are getting the land fixed up to use as a ball park for the Legion-sponsored Little Leagues.

April 1954

A volunteer fire department has been formed for Bristol Station. The Bristol-Kendall Fire Department is loaning the new organization a siren, which will be place on top of the sales barn on Cannonball Trail. A fire lane has been declared: the east side of Main Street of Bristol from the town hall to the railroad track is to be kept open at all times, no parking. Jerry Marquardt is president of the group.

April 1949

A large vote swept Harry Renfro into office as mayor of Yorkville, succeeding Frank Barkley. Three new members of the Village Board were likewise elected: Holman Horton, Arnold Leifheit and Russell C. Hughes Jr. who will succeed Charles W. Schumacher, J. R. Marshall and Jacob Zeiter.

April 1944

Local War Price and Rationing Boards are reminding housewives that it necessary to attach spare stamp No. 37 to their application for canning sugar. Airplane Stamp No. 2 in war ration book 3 becomes good for one pair of shoes and is valid indefinitely.

April 1939

Ed Forsell’s shoe shop was hauled and pushed and dragged from his resting place on Bridge Street to its new home on Van Emmon east of Bridge. The gap across the street from the Record office will soon be filled by Claire Munson with a two-story brick building, housing among other things, his barber shop.

April 1934

Great interest was created in the moving of the elm tree on the Farm Bureau property to the Worlds Fair grounds in Chicago this week. The men who did the moving were experts in their line.

April 1929

The Village Board is proposing to pave portions of Bridge Street on each side of the paving to be done by the State of Illinois. Also electric street lights will be installed.

April 1924

It is talked that the Aurora-Yorkville electric road will ask to be permitted to abandoned the street cars and give service with buses. It is too bad the electric line has so much trouble keeping going. Their patronage is seriously affected by their absolute abandonment of any desire to give the people of this end of the line any service.

April 1919

Veteran Kendall County Circuit Clerk Avery N. Beebe died at the age 85. In the state Mr. Beebe was widely know as the oldest active circuit clerk. His public service began in 1884.

April 1914

Kendall County was voted dry by a record-breaking vote in which the women showed their strength. County totals: Dry, men 175, women 175, total 350. Wet, men 164, women 63. Total 227.

April 1909

Charles Grant and Fred Ohse Sr. have bought the downtown grocery store from F. R. Skinner.

April 1904

The Squire Dingee Pickle Company will commence to build its factory in Yorkville soon.

April 1899

Village elections named the following mayors in Kendall County: Yorkville, W. R. Newton; Bristol, J. A. Godard; Plano, W. Deering Steward; Oswego, J. C. Conway; Newark, John Boyne; Lisbon, John Moore; Millington, A. E. Brown.

April 1894

The small pox scourge has deadened business in Yorkville. Eleven cases in the county, six in Yorkville.

April 1889

A four-horse grader with Lew Martner at the helm is making the path of life smooth again around Pavilion.

April 1884

The average wage for farm hands here is $20 per month. Good seed corn is selling for $2 per bushel; potatoes 30 cents per bushel.

April 1879

A serious calamity has befallen the town of Seneca, nearly the whole of its business section having been swept away by fire.

April 1874

W. Mason, the Yorkville tanner, has a large lot of buffalo hides that he received direct from the Indians on the plains which he intends tanning and fixing up for winter trade.

April 1869

If anyone feels slighted because he has not been called upon to contribute towards building the sidewalk to the courthouse he can have the privilege of paying now to Mr. J. A. Godard, as he is $10 short of enough to pay for the lumber.