Reflections: Route 34 through Kendall County celebrates its centennial this year

This year marks the 100th anniversary of a couple of important road projects – roads that still remain major arterial routes here in Kendall County.

Modern U.S. Route 34 via Oswego, Yorkville, Plano and on to Princeton in western Illinois was finished 100 years ago this year. In addition, the paving of IL Route 25 from Aurora to Oswego was finally completed in 1924 after being started as a hard road demonstration project back in 1914.

Back in 1918, even though the U.S. was deeply engaged in World War I, voters in Illinois overwhelmingly approved a $60 million bond issue to build a network of concrete-surfaced highways designed to link every county in the state that would be impervious to the state’s notoriously changeable weather.

By 1918, efficient, affordable motor vehicles, from cars to trucks to buses, were available. But the state’s deplorable road system virtually disappeared in a sea of mud every spring and after heavy rains. The problem often prevented farm families from visiting town to sell grain and livestock and to do their shopping for weeks at a time.

So the state’s local governments, along with a variety of private “good roads” organizations, including the Illinois Farm Bureau, heavily, and successfully, lobbied voters to pass the bond issue, campaigning to “Pull Illinois out of the Mud.”

The original route northern Kendall’s hard road was to take was south from Aurora on what is today IL Route 25 on a section of concrete road already built as a demonstration from that city to Waubonsie Creek in Oswego. Then the route was to head south on what’s today IL Route 71 to Van Emmon Road. The mile of Van Emmon from modern Route 71 into downtown Yorkville had been paved in 1917 by Kendall County as another demonstration project. The route was then to cross the river at Yorkville and go on west to Plano and Sandwich.

But with the election of Len Small as Illinois’ new governor in 1921, business interests successfully lobbied for a straighter route from Aurora west. The new route ran down modern IL Route 31 to Oswego, where it continued directly west on modern Route 34 to Plano, thereby missing both Oswego’s and Yorkville’s downtowns. To tamp down the anger, the state agreed to build stub highways into both downtowns.

It took a few years for construction to begin but by April 1924, contractors were ready to start construction from Aurora west on what was then called Route 18—today’s Routes 31 and 34—and nicknamed the Cannon Ball Trail.

The Kendall County Record reported on April 16: “The completing of the Cannon Ball Trail between Oswego and Yorkville on the west side of the river has been started.”

Since so many miles of concrete highway were being built around the region, the Record’s editor had a suggestion for highway officials. On April 23, he wrote:

“Auto drivers who are much on the roads would appreciate the placing of the black center line on cement roads. This mark comes the closest in being an accident preventative than any other one of the many suggested corrections. These black center marks might well be built into the roads when they are installed, or at the latest, placed when opened for traffic and replaced as soon as they become obliterated.”

Crews completed sections of the route during the next several months, including a new overpass across the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad tracks at what was called the Wormley Crossing north of Oswego.

In addition, the state decided that if the concrete road on the east side of the river was to be extended across Waubonsie Creek into Oswego, a new bridge across the creek would be required.

On May 28, the Record’s Oswego correspondent reported: “The last section of the Cannon Ball concrete road was completed Friday. In twenty-one days it will be opened for traffic. Grading will begin at once on a road from the [Red Brick] school house to the end of the concrete road on the east side of the river. When this road is finished Oswego will be sitting on top of the world in so far as good roads can make it.”

The Red Brick School was located where the Byline Bank and the Oswego Post Office are situated today.

The last section of old Route 18 west of Somonauk wasn’t paved until the fall of 1929, but by then, Kendall County residents had been enjoying use of the road for five years.

Meanwhile, in Oswego, the hard road link with Aurora was completed in December 1924. As the Record’s Oswego correspondent happily noted on Dec. 10: “The concrete road on the east side of the river will be open for traffic Wednesday, Dec. 10. This is a great improvement for Oswego. The bridge across the Waubonsie creek is a beautiful piece of concrete work. Oswego is proud of this improvement and gives praise to the county and village who worked so faithfully for this beautiful bridge and highway.”

All that road construction led to a number of Kendall County transportation changes. The main one was the final closure of the interurban trolley line from Aurora through Oswego to Yorkville. The Illinois Commerce Commission allowed the line to close as long as it was replaced with bus service making use of some of those new concrete highways.

As the Record reported on Aug. 6, 1924: “Through an order from the Illinois Commerce Commission, the interurban line from the [Fox River] park south of Montgomery to Yorkville will be discontinued as soon as buses are provided to take care of the traffic. This permission comes after a long battle with the commission and a period of wretched service by the street car company at this end of the line… The bus service will be started as soon as the vehicles can be procured.”

In addition, the interurban line from Yorkville to Morris also stopped service in 1924, only to be bought by a farmers’ cooperative that kept it open until 1938 when it, too, succumbed to motor vehicle competition.

And even though it’s a century on, transportation improvements are still the order of the day about these parts.

