Oswego trustees debate ethics rules regarding campaign contributions

Oswego village trustees are debating if the village should put new ethics rules in place regarding campaign contributions in order to increase transparency.

Oswego village trustees are debating if the village should put new ethics rules in place regarding campaign contributions in order to increase transparency.

The issue was discussed at the April 2 Committee of the Whole meeting and trustees plan to discuss the issue more in the future.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman was seeking feedback and discussion of the village’s ethical expectations relating to campaign contributions.

“The board has the ability to regulate campaign contributions and may restrict contributions as long as the regulations are enacted to prevent corruption and do not impair one’s ability to finance a campaign,” Oswego Assistant Village Administrator Jean Bueche told trustees. “The board would need to modify the existing village code to either require elected officials to disclose campaign contributions in excess of set amounts or to prohibit donations based on ethical standards.”

Bueche said adopting such changes would be for the purpose of transparency to the public and to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

“There has not been an allegation of impropriety, this discussion is being held proactively,” she said.



As Bueche noted, Arlington Heights modified its code of ethics to include regulations regarding campaign contributions

“Arlington Heights’ code caps individual campaign contributions at $500 and contributions from organizations at $1,000,” she said. “All campaign contributions must also be reported to the Village Clerk. Penalties include corrective or disciplinary action by the Village Board, commencement of legal proceedings for the purpose of removal from office, and punishment by fine up to $750 per offense.”

Kauffman thought the village should adopt Arlington Heights’ code of ethics, which states: “The village president and village trustees shall, at all times, avoid the appearance of impropriety. No elected or appointed official or employee of the village, whether paid or unpaid, shall engage in any business or transaction or shall have a financial or other personal interest, direct or indirect, which is incompatible with the proper discharge of his official duties in the public interest or would tend to impair his independence of judgment or action in the performance of his official duties. When recusing oneself on any matter, the elected official shall state the reason for such recusal.”

He asked village attorney David Silverman if the village has similar phrasing in its code.

“I don’t think there’s anything like that in there,” he replied. “Obviously, everybody takes an oath of office and you have duties which result from that oath of office. But I don’t think there’s a statement of policy like that in your code.”

Oswego Village Trustee Andrew Torres said he would want the village to include language requiring officials to disclose if there is some type of conflict and then to recuse themselves.

Silverman said an appearance of impropriety is not a conflict of interest.

“Some people may perceive it to be improper, but it’s not necessarily a conflict of interest,” he said. “It’s really hard sometimes to define what a conflict of interest is, other than some financial pecuniary interest in a contract. If your brother-in-law were standing before the Village Board asking for approval to open up a liquor store for example, you wouldn’t have a legal conflict of interest. Some might say there is the appearance of impropriety there, but it doesn’t rise to a legal conflict of interest. I’m not sure how you would define all of the different scenarios that may come before the board.”

He said the village’s ethics officer would have to determine if there is legal conflict of interest.

Oswego Village Trustee Tom Guist asked why the issue was being discussed at the meeting.

“Is this something the staff has been wanting to address for a while?” Guist asked.

He said the village already has plenty of issues on its plate, including the Lake Michigan water project.

“We’ve got all sorts of things to discuss and I’m personally a little surprised we’re talking about this,” Guist said. “To me, this feels politically motivated.”



Torres said he was glad that “potentially, we’re going to have an ethics code more in line with similar neighboring communities.”

“That will benefit all of the residents, it will benefit future trustees and elected officials here in the village,” he said.

Kauffman agreed.

“Absolutely,” he said. “More transparency is always a good thing. More ethics, more scrutiny, more sunshine. I don’t see what the problem is.”

Guist said the proposed rules would be redundant.

“We’re regulating something that doesn’t need it,” he said. “It’s already regulated…The state of Illinois has regulations on what contributions are made.”

The Illinois State Board of Elections’ website lists contributions made to candidates. Trustee Kit Kuhrt agreed with Guist.

“It’s already there,” he said. “So trying to put it into law is pointless. You’re going to make an employee of the village do more work to see where campaign contributions are going.”

A candidate who plans to spend over $5,000 for his or her campaign, even if using only personal funds, must form a candidate political committee and file campaign finance reports.

“When I ran a year ago, I raised $2,500,” Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said. “I’d be happy to supply that information to anyone, but there’s no state law that says I have to file that. There is a possibility that we could have somebody run for the board being funded by people who want them to do certain things in the village. And that could happen under $5,000. Maybe we have everyone supply their campaign contribution lists to our clerk. I don’t see anything wrong with that. And that’s very transparent.”

Silverman said that as a home rule community, Oswego could set limits on campaign contributions.

“There are ways that you can do that within reason,” he said. “Obviously, there’s some First Amendment implications, but you can put caps there…You could also lower that reporting threshold, if that what’s the board wants to do.”

Village Trustee Karen Novy didn’t like the idea of putting caps on campaign contributions.

“It’s a local race,” she said. “If somebody’s going to give you a $5,000 donation, well good for you.”

Other trustees also were not in favor of putting caps on contributions. Staff plans to bring some disclosure options to a future meeting.

Village Trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott suggested the village could provide a link to the Illinois State Board of Elections’ website if people wanted to learn more about a candidate’s campaign.

“The information is already being reported to the state obviously,” she said. “Why do we have to have another process when it’s already in place from a state standpoint?”

Jones Sinnott said she was brought up to be ethical and honest.

“I find it hard to believe that we’re having this conversation,” she said. “Everyone should live by being ethical.”