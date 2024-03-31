Applications for Marmion 33rd Annual Christmas Craft Show are being accepted

Applications for Marmion's 33rd Annual Christmas Craft Show are being accepted for the show occurring over Thanksgiving weekend. (Photo provided by Marmion Academy)

The Marmion Alumni Association is accepting applications for the 33rd Annual Christmas Craft Show.

The juried craft show will take place over Thanksgiving weekend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Regole Field House and Alumni Hall at Marmion Academy. The academy is located at 1000 Butterfield Road in Aurora.

Last year’s show featured 250 crafters and vendors and welcomed over 4,000 customers.

To apply for the show, please visit www.marmion.org/crafter.