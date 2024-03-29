Oswego East softball goes 3-1 in Tennessee: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, March 28:

SOFTBALL

Oswego East

The Wolves went 3-1 in the Southern Warrior Classic in Murfreesboro, Tenn., outscoring their opponents 41-14. In the first game Oswego East beat Hammond Morton (Ind.) 17-0. Ronnie Craft went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Kylie Mannis 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and run scored.

In the second game the Wolves beat Lakota West (Ohio) 10-0. Nicole Stone struck out five in the six-hit shutout. Finley Anderson went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Elizabeth Bigus went 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored.

In the third game Oswego East beat Boone Grove (Ind.) 8-4. Lundin Cornelius went 3 for 3 with her first homer of the season, and added a single, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Stone went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored.

Oswego East lost to Stewart’s Creek 9-6 in the fourth game. In the loss, Avery Robertson and Kylie Mannis each hit their first varsity home run and drove in two. Stone went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

Harrisburg 7, Plano 3

Taylor Downs went 4 for 4 with two singles, two triples and an RBI and Cami Nunez was 2 for 3 with an RBI for Plano.

BASEBALL

Oswego 6, Bolingbrook 3

The visiting Panthers scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to pick up the nonconference win. Nick Tickle threw four innings of shutout relief, allowing five hits and striking out three. Easton Ruby hit a solo home run and Kam Jenkins was 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs.

Plano 12, Rensselaer (Ind.) 2 (5 innings)

Rylan Aguirre had two hits and two RBIs, Jason Phillips scored three runs and drove in three runs, Jake Decker had a double and Kaden Aguirre a triple for the Reapers in a game in Millington, Tenn. Matthew Bruell struck out seven and allowed three hits in the five-inning complete game.

Greenfield 11, Plano 0 (5 innings)

Jason Phillips had three hits for Plano (4-4).

Yorkville 7, Barrington 6

Jailen Veliz and Daniel Rodriguez each scored two runs and Nate Harris and Aaron Klemm each had two RBIs for the Foxes (3-2).

Hixson 8, Yorkville Christian 7

Nolan Hooper struck out six over six innings and Austin Vugteveen and Tyler Gleason each had two hits for the Mustangs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Aurora Central Catholic 5, Plano 1 (Tuesday result)

Jacky Diaz scored Plano’s lone goal, assisted by Analia Ortiz.