Sandwich’s Chance Lange throws four-inning no-hitter: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Sandwich 16, Indian Creek 0

Chance Lange struck out seven in a four-inning no-hitter and the Indians banged out nine hits and took advantage of five Indian Creek errors. Dom Rome was 2 for 3 with a triple, run scored and three RBIs and Dino Barbanente was 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Tyler Lissman was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Oswego 4, Mamaroneck 2

Jackson Petsche struck out nine and allowed zero earned runs on one hit, and Andy Lewis and Devin Wheaton both had multi-hit days as the Wolves finished their trip to Tennessee 5-1.

Chicago Hope 13, Plano 8 (8 innings)

Hope scored four runs in the fifth and five in the eighth to rally for the win in Millington, Tenn. Jason Phillips homered, drove in four runs and scored twice for Plano. Jake Decker was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Oswego 6, Blackman 1

Alexandria 10, Oswego 8

With a 3-0 pool play record, the Panthers were given the No. 8 seed in the 25-team tournament bracket at the Gulf Shores Classic.

In their first game, they defeated Blackman High School 6-1. Sabrina Zamora got the win, allowing four hits over five innings. Offensively, Rikka Ludvigson had two hits and two RBIs and Kiyah Chavez and Kaylee LaChappell each added two hits.

In their second game, the Panthers were defeated by Alexandria High School 10-8. Jaelynn Anthony had two home runs in the game with three RBIs. Chavez also hit a home run in the game. Aubriella Garza added two hits, one being a triple. The Panthers finished the week 4-1, finishing in the top 16 of the 62-team field.

Sandwich 10, Indian Creek 7

Aubrey Cyr struck out eight and allowed three earned runs for Sandwich (3-0). Offensively, Peyton Dudzik hit an inside-the-park home run and a triple, going 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Johanna Freemon was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.