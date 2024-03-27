Upcoming Brown Bag Lunch program to include sneak peek of food exhibit

The April 4 Brown Bag Lunch program will provide a sneak peek of the "Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center)

At noon April 4, the DeKalb County History Center in collaboration with the Ellwood House Museum will host its monthly Brown Bag Lunch program. The April 4 program will provide a preview of the “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit opening June 1.

The DeKalb County History Center is one of five organizations in the U.S. hosting the “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit in collaboration with the Smithsonian. At the upcoming Brown Bag Lunch program, attendees will hear about county-wide stories, programming ideas and get a preview of objects that will be displayed at the upcoming food exhibit.

The April 4 program will be hosted at the DeKalb County History Center located at 1724 N. Main St. in Sycamore.

During the program, Michelle Donahoe, DeKalb County historian and executive director of the DeKalb County History Center, will walk through the main sections of the exhibit and show images and objects that will be highlighted.

“There is a wealth of information related to DeKalb county’s history and food – everything from church cookbooks to food technology, farming, food insecurity and of course, food festivals,” Donahoe said in a news release. “Then, with programming, we can take a deeper dive into these topics.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a favorite recipe that might be included in the exhibit.

For more information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762. The Brown Bag Lunch series is sponsored by the Mary E. Stevens Concert and Lecture fund. Talks take place at noon on the first Thursday of the month.