Sandwich community shows support for K-9 program

Bob Lawrence, right, director of the Sandwich American Legion Riders chapter, shakes Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne's hand after presenting him with a $500 check for the department's K-9 program. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne is not surprised by the outpouring of support the department has received from the community after announcing in January that it needed to raise about $7,500 to help pay for a new police dog.

“It just goes to show that the community really supports the police and is really behind that program,” Senne said.

More than $11,000 to date has been raised through community donations. The department had to retire its first police dog last summer because of health problems. Diesel first started with the Sandwich Police Department in 2016.

Sandwich Police Department K-9 Officer Keith Rominski and Diesel, the department's first police dog. The Sandwich City Council approved an ordinance to retire Diesel because of health problems. (Eric Schelkopf)

The department has secured a $7,000 grant toward its new K-9 team and the department’s new dog and handler have a spot reserved in the spring K-9 Academy that starts in April. The grant left the department with a balance of $7,5000 to pay for the remaining costs associated with the program.

In January, the department reached out to the community and asked for their help. Individuals along with groups and businesses have donated to the fund.

For example, the American Legion Riders chapter in Sandwich presented the department with a $500 donation at a recent Sandwich City Council meeting. Any excess donations will be used for future expenses and for the continuation of the department’s K-9 program.

“The dog may need a new ballistic vest,” Senne said. “Something may unfortunately happen to the dog, so there’s still money in that fund that will be used for the dog. And that’s why we will continue to take in donations. It’s for the program itself.”

Officer William Meisner will be the new K-9 officer. The department’s new police dog is expected to be a Labrador which will help in locating missing/endangered persons and tracking criminals and fleeing suspects as well as locating evidence and narcotics.

It also will be used in community events. Meisner and the dog are expected to graduate from the class in June.

Meisner is already going through training.

“He’s getting ahead of the game,” Senne said.

The current canine squad car is in good condition, Senne said. He said the department is looking to replace it in the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

In addition to the monetary donations the department has received, the Sandwich Veterinary Hospital has agreed to donate services for the new police dog, including unlimited visits and heart worm testing and urinary analysis.

Food for the dog will be donated by Brothers Country Supply.