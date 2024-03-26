Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires new patrol deputy

Kendall County Officer John Pacewic (left) was sworn in on Thursday, March 21 by Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson. (Provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired a new deputy to fill a vacancy in the Patrol Division. John Pacewic was sworn in on Thursday, March 21 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Pacewic will complete an internal office acclimation training phase and will then be paired with experienced field training officers for the field training phase, according to the release.

Deputy Pacewic earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois. He worked as a police officer with the Elmhurst Police Department for 29 years before being hired by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.