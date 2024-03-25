Former Yorkville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sexual assault

A former Yorkville man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting a family member younger than 13.

Gonzalo Ortiz, 82, was sentenced following a plea agreement. He had been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Yorkville Police Department, with the assistance of the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center, conducted an investigation into the sexual assault when it was reported in late 2022. Charges were filed in February 2023 and Ortiz has remained in custody since his arrest, according to the release.

In the news release, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis thanked both the Yorkville Police Department and members of the Kendall County Children’s Advocacy Center who interviewed the minor and offered services as well.

“The acts of this criminal are deplorable,” Weis said in the release. “Based upon his actions, he deserves more than just the 12 years in prison. However, given his age and current medical condition, this sentence amounts to a life in prison sentence. This is something the family and victim were happy about and that the victim did not have to testify in court.”

Weis prosecuted the case. Ortiz was represented by Attorney Ruben Sanmiguel.

Ortiz will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before being eligible for release from prison. He then will have to serve at least three years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole, according to the release.

He will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and may be detained further under a separate civil proceeding if the Attorney General deems it appropriate, according to the release.