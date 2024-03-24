Sandwich’s Sunny Weber sets 3,200 record at Top Times meet: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Sandwich

Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber set an indoor school record in the 3,200-meter run on Saturday, taking third in the Class 2A 3,200 in 10:44.05 at the Illinois Top Times Meet in Bloomington. The performance topped Weber’s previous record time of 10:50.11. Weber went on to place second in the Class 2A 1,600 race in 5:05.31.

Yorkville

Three Yorkville girls took home medals at the Illinois Top Times meet. Courtney Clabough was sixth in the Class 3A shot put with a throw of 11.89 meters, the 4x800 relay took seventh in 9:39.14 and Allegra Triner played seventh in the 800-meter run with a school record of 2:17.90.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Oswego

Oswego’s Dontrell Young was third in the Class 3A 400 in 50.46 seconds and sixth in the Class 3A 200-meter dash in 22.76 seconds at the Illinois Top Times meet.

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 8, Stewart County 2

Rossview 10, Yorkville 5

The Foxes leave Tennessee 3-1 for the weekend at the Queen City Classic. On Saturday the Foxes split, beating Stewart County and losing to Rossview. Ellie Fox struck out five over four innings in the win over Stewart County for Yorkville (5-3).

Newark 18, Routt Catholic 2