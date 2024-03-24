Kendall conservation group accepting orders for spring fish, tree sales

The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is currently accepting orders for its spring fish and tree sales.

The Kendall County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is currently accepting orders for their Spring 2024 Fish and Tree Sales.

Fish sale order forms are due to the SWCD office by Tuesday, April 2. The pick-up for preordered fish will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the office.

Tree sale order forms are due to the SWCD office by Thursday, April 18, and the pick-up for preordered trees will be from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the office.

The office is located at 7775A Route 47 in Yorkville.

Order forms are available at kendallswcd.org located on the “Events” page or at the SWCD office. For more information, call 630-553-5821, ext. 3.