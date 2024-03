BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Oswego East d. Geneva 16-25 25-19, 25-21

Tyrus Cloat had 10 kills and seven digs, Harrison Moran 15 kills and four digs, Josh Kiely 21 digs and Nathan Thach 17 assists for the Wolves (2-0).

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way East 9, Yorkville 5

Lincoln-Way East scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally for the win in the game called in the sixth inning due to darkness. Seven different players had hits for Yorkville (2-2), with Kayla Kersting homering.