Reflections: Bloomers, bicycles and women’s rights

Bicycles aren’t generally considered important women’s rights tools. But, it turns out, they once were.

The tale starts with the Kendall County Record’s “Oswego” news column reporting a first-ever happing on Sept. 16, 1880: “Clint Gaylord bicycled our streets Saturday; he came from home and returned in the same manner.”

Frenchman Eugène Meyer perfected the tensioned wire spoke wheel in 1869 and English inventor James Stanley then introduced the high-wheeled bicycle design.

Here in the U.S., Albert Pope started manufacturing Columbia high-wheelers in a factory just outside Boston in 1878. Just two years later, Clint Gaylord pedaled into local history.

The high-wheeler was not easy to ride. Consisting of a giant front wheel some five feet in diameter and a tiny rear wheel, the operator had to push it to a running start, and then nimbly climb aboard using two pegs on the frame just above the small rear wheel. The pedals were attached to a crankshaft that formed the front wheel’s axel.

The things were formally named bicycles, but were commonly called wheels, and their operators were known as wheelmen. Given the acrobatics needed to climb aboard one, and the long, heavy dresses of the era, wheelwomen were vanishingly rare.

By 1884, bicycling was booming. In July of that year, Lorenzo Rank, the Record’s Oswego correspondent reported that: “Thomas Stevens, the man from San Francisco on his way around the world on a bicycle, passed through here the other day. Another bicyclist, namely Harry West of Wichita, Kansas [son of Wm. West, formerly of this place] is here on a visit at his uncle’s, W.H. McConnell. He works the bicycle very easily and gracefully.”

Remarkably, within a decade or so, cycling had become a national craze. Before his first campaign for mayor of Chicago in 1897, Carter Harrison IV got the public’s attention by joining a bicycle club, all of whose members had ridden their high-wheelers the remarkable distance of 100 miles in one day. For his first “century,” Harrison cycled from his home on Chicago’s west side through Wheeling, Waukegan, and Libertyville, and then home again during nine and a half hours of frantic pedaling.

The cycling craze led a number of influential people to demand better roads so they could pedal their bikes faster and farther. At about this same time, the same people were buying horseless carriages and also wanted decent roads on which to drive them.

While the wheelmen enjoyed their status as men among men, women who wanted to pedal their own bicycles were out of luck – until the introduction of the safety bicycle in the 1880s. British engineer Harry Lawson had designed the first safety in 1876, featuring two wheels of equal diameter. That made it lots safer to ride than the common wheel – and thus its name. In 1879, Lawson improved his design by introducing pedals that turned a chain that powered the rear wheel.

Men, however, still loved their wheels, despite (or perhaps because of) how difficult they were to operate. In the summer of 1893, the Record reported from Oswego that “The road race of the Aurora cyclists Wednesday was attended with some accidents near here. One met a tumble right below town by which he lost a portion of his skin, and another broke down his wheel just after having crossed the bridge. The hurt cyclist was taken home by J.H. Reed in his buggy.”

But safety bikes were slowly making serious inroads, mostly because women could use them right alongside their male friends. In the June 3, 1891, Record, Rank reported that “Coming down the road by Squires [modern U.S. Route 34] to this place and returning on the west side of the river is a much-frequented route of the Aurorians for a pleasure drive on Sundays. On the last, a party of four each of ladies and gentlemen on bicycles came also over that route. Ladies will have to get a new costume for that purpose in order to look graceful on bicycles.”

Rank’s observation was of some portent. While women were anxious to enjoy the freedom of cycling, they were constrained not only by social conventions of the time, but also by the fashion dictates of the era. Long, heavy skirts, corsets, and voluminous undergarments all conspired against cycling, even on the user-friendly safeties. But the urge to cycle was so strong that it soon led to major changes in everything from women’s wardrobes to social rules of how single men and women interacted away from the confines of chaperones.

In an 1896 interview with investigative journalist Nellie Bly, feminist Susan B. Anthony flatly said: “Let me tell you what I think of bicycling. I think it has done more to emancipate women than anything else in the world.”

Locally, women’s strong attraction to bicycling was chronicled in the local press, including the controversy over female cyclists’ new fashion of loose pantaloons called bloomers. In June 1895, the Record’s Bristol correspondent remarked: “While lying in my hammock today two ladies rode by on bicycles, dressed in bloomers [the first I have seen], and I thought why this hue and cry against that style of dress? I cannot see anything improper about them….If riding a bicycle is healthy for woman and the dress skirt is in the way, that surely is the best costume.”

And, in fact, bloomers quickly became a signature of the women’s rights movement – thus Anthony’s remark to Nelly Bly the next year.

Throughout the balance of the 19th Century, well into the first decades of the 20th Century, women’s use of bicycles for transportation to work (“Anna Robinson commenced to teach the school in the Wormley district last Monday and got herself a bicycle for journeying to and from it,” the Record reported on Sept. 9, 1896) and as a leisure activity continued to grow until supplanted by the automobile craze.

Today, about 23 million women in the U.S. regularly bike, thanks to a craze begun, in part, as a route to women’s social and political freedom.

