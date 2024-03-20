Plano baseball blasts past Genoa-Kingston: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 12, Genoa-Kingston 1

Jake Decker went 2-for-4 with a homer, triple, three runs scored and two RBIs, Josh Stellwagen went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kaden Aguirre and Nick Serio each had two hits and two runs scored and Aguirre struck out 10 over six innings for the Reapers (3-1).

Coal City 3, Sandwich 1

Chance Lange had one of two Sandwich hits and drove in the Indians’ lone run, and struck out eight over five innings of work on the mound while allowing just four hits.

Oswego 3, Benet 3

Dylan King went 2-for-4 with a homer, double, two runs scored and an RBI for Oswego. Brogan Mello struck out four over four innings of work, allowing a run on four hits.

Downers Grove North 11, Oswego East 10

Jackson Petsche went 4-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs for the Wolves in their season opener. Dominic Battista went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Yorkville Christian 12, Westminster Christian 10

Reese Seng had three hits, homered twice and drove in five runs for the Mustangs. Brody Davis added two hits, Ben Raddatz two RBIs and Phoenix Oliver got his first varsity win.

SOFTBALL

Wilmington 9, Yorkville Christian 6

Grace Allgood went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, RBI and two stolen bases, and the Mustangs rallied from a 9-0 deficit with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Bridget Hooper went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs and Emma Schleining 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Kaneland 8, Yorkville 4

The Knights scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to rally for the win. Yorkville pitcher Sarah Carlson gave up just two earned runs, but was hurt by errors. Alivia Lathen, Brooke Ekwinski and Kenzie Sweeney all collected two hits for the Foxes (2-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Genoa-Kingston 4, Plano 2

Analia Ortiz had a goal and an assist and Bella Prchal scored the other goal for Plano.

BOYS TENNIS

West Aurora 6, Yorkville 1

Yorkville’s Alejandro Ayala won his second singles match 6-2 6-2. Despite the loss, Grady Phillips (first singles) and Aaron Camp (third singles) played well in their first-ever competitive singles matches.

West Aurora 4, Yorkville JV 3