Oswego Police investigating home invasion, sexual assault

The Oswego Police Department has released still images from surveillance video that had captured the offender inside of her home.

Oswego police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a home invasion and criminal sexual assault.

At approximately 10:16 p.m. March 16, Oswego Police were called to the zero to 300 block of South Adams Street for a report of a home invasion and criminal sexual assault that had just occurred, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

A woman reported that an unknown man had entered her home and sexually assaulted her, according to the release. The suspect left prior to police arriving at the scene.

Officers searching the area were not able to locate the suspect. The police department has released still images from surveillance video that had captured the offender inside of her home.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium build, dark hair with a full beard, wearing shoes, long shorts, a jacket, and a baseball cap.

The suspect appears to have entered the home through an unlocked door, according to police. Police are also releasing still images of a red colored sedan that may have been driven by the suspect.

Police are also releasing still images of a red colored sedan that may have been driven by the suspect.

Anyone who may recognize the individual or vehicle or has any information related to this incident is asked to contact Oswego Police Detective Shane Burgwald at 630-330-3435 or email him at sburgwald@oswegoil.org.

Information may also be provided anonymously to Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999. Callers remain anonymous and cash rewards are paid for tips leading to an identification and arrest.