Primary voter turnout low so far in Kendall County

According to reports from Kendall County Clerk & Recorder Debbie Gillette, voter turnout has been very slow so far in the Kendall County general primary election.

With roughly 80,000 registered voters in the county, so far about 5,900, around 7.38%, had come out to vote in Tuesday’s primary election by late afternoon. Gillette said the number of registered voters in Kendall County has been steadily around 80,000 for the past five years.

Gilette reported that 3,800 voters applied for mail-in ballots, and they have received about 2,100 back.

Polling places will remain open throughout the county until 7 p.m.