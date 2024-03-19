Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony for ‘green’ subdivision

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, March 23, for the first of 17 homes in its Green Freedom subdivision on Aurora’s west side. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday, March 23, for the first of 17 homes in its Green Freedom subdivision on Aurora’s west side.

The public is invited to the event at 1921 Jericho Road in Aurora.

Activities will open at 9 a.m. with a light breakfast. At 10 a.m., the future homeowner, Tlueka Chism and her family, city and Habitat officials will join volunteers, project partners and other Habitat homeowners in a groundbreaking ceremony. A drawing for a raffle basket will follow the ceremony.

Aldermen on the city Building, Zoning and Economic Development Committee approved the final plat and plan for the subdivision Wednesday.

The project is a partnership of Montgomery-based Habitat, Nicor Gas and Commonwealth Edison Co. Carbon neutral. The project will use only as much energy as it generates by combining natural gas and electric resources.

“We are so pleased to announce the opening of this new educational exhibit at city hall to help tell the story of how innovation in natural gas plays a key role in our country’s overall energy strategy — and is essential in creating an affordable and sustainable future for Illinois,” said Meena Beyers, vice president of community and business development at Nicor Gas in a press release.

The site is 8.5 acres between Lindenwood Avenue and Jericho.

“Aurora is focused on IT, innovation, and ingenuity as we strive to be the smartest city in America,” said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin in a press release. “The Aurora-based Nicor Gas Smart Neighborhood is a beacon of light and leadership in smart energy solutions, and its accompanying new educational exhibit will help to inform and inspire our community.”

For more information, call 630-206-5034.