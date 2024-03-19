Easter Week Worship Services at Plano Methodist Church

The Plano Methodist Church will be having several worship services during Holy Week as follows:

Sunday, March 24, Palm Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m.

Sunday, March 24, Sunday School for preschool thru 8th grade at 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 24, Adult Study at 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 28, Maundy Thursday Service, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 29, Good Friday Service, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 31, Sunday School for preschool through eighth grade at 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 31, Easter Sunday Worship Service, 10 a.m.

Pastor Stevan Saunders will be officiating at the Plano Methodist Church Holy Week and Easter Sunday services. For more information, call the church office on 630-552-3700. The church is located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.