DeKalb Public Library to host solar eclipse event

Annular solar eclipses are noted for their "ring of fire" or crecent shaped sun. Here, the sun rises in the east near Princeton on Thursday June 10, 2021. (Scott Anderson)

To prepare for the solar eclipse on April 8, DeKalb Public Library will host a preparation event at 10 a.m. March 23 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. The library is located at 309 Oak St.

According to a news release, attendees will make a pinhole viewer, a sun clock and bracelets with UV-light coloring changing beads. Models explaining the eclipse will also be present.

The program is first come, first serve and has room for 30 children.

For more information, call 815-756-9568 or email lauraw@dkpl.org.