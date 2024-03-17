DeKalb Public Library to host solar eclipse event

To prepare for the solar eclipse on April 8, DeKalb Public Library will host a preparation event at 10 a.m. March 23 in the library’s Story and Activity Room. The library is located at 309 Oak St.
According to a news release, attendees will make a pinhole viewer, a sun clock and bracelets with UV-light coloring changing beads. Models explaining the eclipse will also be present.
The program is first come, first serve and has room for 30 children.
For more information, call 815-756-9568 or email lauraw@dkpl.org.