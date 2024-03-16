State Rep. Kifowit to host horticulture educator on virtual coffee with constituents

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, is hosting her weekly constituent coffee chat on Monday, March 18 at 9 a.m. virtually for a discussion on gardening with native plants featuring University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator Jamie Viebach.

As a backyard gardener herself, Viebach understands the importance of incorporating native flora into local landscapes, according to the news release from Kifowit’s office. Viebach believes that native plants not only enhance the beauty of our surroundings but also play a crucial role in supporting local ecosystems and fostering a deeper connection to nature, according to the release.

“Jamie Viebach’s expertise in horticulture and her dedication to promoting native plants align perfectly with our community’s values of sustainability and environmental stewardship,” Kifowit said in the release.

Having received her master’s degree in environmental biology from Governors State University, Viebach has been actively involved in sharing her passion for native plants with communities throughout the region.

The virtual event will provide constituents with the chance to learn valuable insights and practical tips from Viebach.

The live discussion will be broadcast over Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ILDistrict84/. For any inquiries, contact Kifowit’s office at 630-585-1308 or stephanie.kifowit@att.net Those without access to Facebook can contact nick@ildistrict84.com to explore alternative ways of joining the event.