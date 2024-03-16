Plano baseball beats Lisle: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BASEBALL

Plano 9, Lisle 4

Jason Phillips went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Josh Stellwagen a double and two RBIs and Kaden Aguirre had a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for Plano (2-0). Rylan Aguirre also had two RBIs and a run scored. Matt Bruell got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts.

Oswego 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 5

Kam Jenkins homered, drove in two runs and scored two runs and Ben Hernandez was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Panthers, who scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second and three in the third.

Columbia 8, Oswego 7

Columbia scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the win. Williams was 3-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs and Dylan King had a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Streator 5, Sandwich 2

Tyler Lissman had two hits and Chance Lange a run scored and RBI for Sandwich. Streator scored four runs in the bottom of the third and went on to the win.

Seneca 15, Newark 1

Payton Wills drove in Newark’s lone run.

GIRLS SOCCER

IMSA 5, Plano 2

Analia Ortiz scored two goals and Abbey Polomchak had 14 saves in goal for Plano.