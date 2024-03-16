Library to host Women of Ragtime performance by Cherry and Jerry

The DeKalb Public Library will put on a musical performance to educate attendees on Women of Ragtime at 2 p.m. March 23 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room. The library is located at 309 Oak St.

Issac Cherry and Jerry Rabushka, also known as “Cherry and Jerry,” will perform ragtime music and other early 20th century songs that are more well-known. The duo is based in St. Louis and are part of the larger “Ragged Blade Band.”

Music by May Aufderheide, the Indiana composer who is considered the best of the female composers; Charlotte Blake of Detroit, who was known not only for ragtime but also for popular songs and Irene Giblin, who got her start demonstrating sheet music in a St. Louis department store, will be shared at the performance.

The performance is free and open to all. No registration is required.

For more information, contact Samantha Hathaway at samanthah@dkpl.org or at 815-756-9568 ext. 1701.