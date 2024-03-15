Girls soccer: Record Newspapers 2024 season preview capsules

Oswego East's Anya Gulbrandsen (right) challenges Oswego’s Gillian Young for the ball during a 2023 soccer match at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

The 2024 girls soccer season is underway. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: Gaspar Arias

Last year’s record: 14-8-2, 8-2-1

Top returning players: Natasha Lopez, jr., M/F; Dahlia Fuentes, jr., M; Peyton Johnson, so., M/D; Grace Braun, jr., M; Amara Loghmani, sr., GK; Gillian Young, sr., M/F; Natalie Braun, sr., M/F; Ainsley Barnes, sr., D.

Top new players: Kyla Baier, fr., GK/D; Aubrey Atkins, so., M; Destany Luna, so., D; Aubrey Eirich, jr., M/F; Jordyn Washington, so., F; Olivia Giles, so., D/M; Gianna Rizzo, so., M/F.

Worth noting: Record-breaking forward Anna Johnson, who scored 117 goals during a three-year career, leaves a huge void with her graduation. Oswego only has four seniors returning on a very young team. Grace Braun had 11 goals and six assists last year, and Natalie Braun was also an all-conference selection.

“I believe we are going to be strong and bring challenges to any team we face,” Arias said. “Team chemistry is great. Players are adapting and connecting with each other.”

Coach: Juan Leal

Last season’s record: 12-7-2, lost in regional final to Naperville North.

Top returning players: Anya Gulbrandsen, sr., F; Riley Gumm, sr., M; Emma Klosterman, sr., D; Lana Bomstad, sr., M; Ashley Gumm, so., M; Natalie Hamilton, jr., M; Alex Hoger, sr., D; Morgan Dick, sr., D.

Top new players: Kailey Smith, so., D; Kenzie Coleman, so., M.

Worth noting: Two-time Record Newspapers Player of the Year Gulbrandsen returns to lead the Wolves. The Wisconsin recruit broke the single-season school record with 30 goals last season and also had eight assists. Oswego East gets a big boost with the return of Riley Gumm, who opted to play club last spring. The San Diego State commit had 13 goals and 18 assists in 2022 as a sophomore.

“We understand that everyone will have to take part in the offense as teams will look to keep an eye on Anya and Riley, and that should open up the field for the rest of the team,” Leal said. “We have a deep bench that will allow us to take a rest and not miss a beat on the field.

“We are looking to make a big splash in the SPC with a fast-tempo offense and a lot of veteran experience. We will work hard to keep opponents out of the back of our net and will work on keeping possession of the ball. We are going to work on giving up less goals than last year. Overall, we will try and outwork our opponents and get the Ws.”

Coach: Justine Houchins

Last season’s record: 2-16 overall, 0-7 Interstate 8 Conference, lost first regional game to IMSA

Returning starters: Norah Andrade, sr., M; Jacky Diaz, jr., M; Natalia Constantino, so., M; Taylor Riederer, so., M.

Other returning players: Bella Prchal, jr., F; Genesis Jimenez, jr., M; Arely Diaz, jr., D; Isabel Lamping, jr., M; Abi Aca, jr., M; Sarah Makasiar, jr., D; Hailey Shatters, jr., D; Kory Nunez, jr., D; Abbey Polomchak, so., GK; Alizee Alamo, so., F; Allison Nunez, sr., M.

Top new players: Analia Ortiz, fr., F; Chelsee Nevarez, fr., D.

Worth noting: The Reapers are looking forward to a fresh start in the new Kishwaukee River Conference after a difficult 2023 season. Plano graduated a group of seniors who made up most of its varsity team last year, but Houchins likes the progress she’s seen so far from this group. Andrade and Diaz both scored two goals last season, Constantino and Riederer one each.

Houchins, JV coach last year, is in her third year with the program, first as varsity head coach. Her assistant, Madelyn Conroy, coached JV with her last year.

“We have a few talented returning players, along with some incredibly talented athletes who I have coached through JV and have brought up to varsity this year, on top of a few walk-on freshmen who are holding their own as well,” Houchins said.

Coach: Lauren Hoppensteadt

Last season’s record: 6-11-1, 3-6-1

Top returning players: Brynn Messersmith, sr., M; Abby Broadway, sr., F; Marissa Galloway, sr., M; Ashley McCallough, so., F; Delilah Orozco, sr., D; Amy Guzman, so., D; Claire Cook so., D.

Worth noting: The Foxes have 12 total players returning led by Messersmith, an all-sectional and all-conference pick who had two goals and two assists last year. Broadway was the top scorer for Yorkville last season and found the back of the net often, including a hat trick. Hoppenstead said that Galloway demonstrates top-tier decision-making in the midfield and can thread creative passes through defenders to help our attack. McCallough, in her second varsity season, has sound technical skills and is a dynamic forward looking to put the ball in the goal. Defensively, Orozco has been a solid outside back throughout her career and Guzman is foundational in the back line as a vocal leader. Cooke’s ability to win the ball back and aggressively defend will continue to light a spark in Yorkville’s defense.

“We are excited to return with many veteran varsity players who understand the tough level of play the SPC has,” Hoppensteadt said. “This team has demonstrated great grit and resilience during their time in the SPC and we are all ready to show up and battle every week.”