Baseball

Yorkville 7, La Salle-Peru 2

Kam Yearsley went 3-for-4 with a triple, run scored and RBI, and the Foxes (2-0) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat the Cavaliers. Preston Regnier, Luke Klebenow and Jacob Kronshow combined to allow one earned run over seven innings with nine strikeouts.

Softball

Lisle 13, Plano 4

Lindsey Cocks had a double and Bri Clark and Cami Nunez triples for Plano.