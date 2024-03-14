Boys basketball: Oswego East senior Jehvion Starwood is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year

Oswego East's Jehvion Starwood (22) drives to the hoop against West Aurora during a basketball game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Jehvion Starwood did a whole lot of winning in high school.

As a sophomore, he was a key reserve on Yorkville Christian’s state championship team. He transferred to Oswego East, and helped lead the Wolves to the program’s first sectional title.

So when Starwood heard preseason chatter dismissing this particular Oswego East team, the 6-foot-3 senior guard took it personally.

“I heard from numerous sources on Twitter, social media, that we were going to be the type of team that was just me taking 30 shots and we lose 20 games. It was crazy stuff,” Starwood said. “That type of stuff just fired us up. As a man, it should put something in your heart.”

A year after arriving at Oswego East, Starwood became the heart and soul of the Wolves. The lone returning starter, he stepped into a leadership role, and led by example.

With Starwood taking the lead, Oswego East won a share of the program’s sixth consecutive Southwest Prairie West championship, and won 20-plus games for the sixth consecutive season not including the shortened COVID-19 season.

Starwood, a Wyoming recruit, averaged 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, with a record 37 points against Brother Rice, and became the fourth player in Oswego East history to score 1,000 career points. The SPC West Player of the Year, Starwood also is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year.

“He really carried us, pushed us day in and day out, held guys accountable. It was what we anticipated him to do, and he did exactly that,” Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez said. “We loved to see him step in and take the reins and lead by example.”

Starwood considered himself a leader all along, even on Oswego East’s senior-laden 2022-23 team. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer in the Wolves’ sectional semifinal win over Bolingbrook, perhaps his signature moment at Oswego East.

He took great pride in carrying on those winning ways with an entirely new group.

“To be honest I think we exceeded everybody’s expectations. For us to win 21 games, that is not exactly what we wanted, but that is what we ended up with,” Starwood said. “Everybody had their opinion on us and me and everybody on the team. I’m proud of the way we fought, and we got better. We listened, we worked hard and we pushed each other every day.”

Velasquez has seen plenty of guys walk through the Oswego East doors put in the work, and Starwood is certainly one. Starwood thrives on his work ethic. He lives in the gym, devoting unforeseen hours working on his craft.

Oswego East at Yorkville Boys' Basketball Oswego East's Jehvion Starwood (22) puts up a shot over Yorkville defender Dayvion Johnson during a varsity basketball game at Yorkville High School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

It shouldn’t surprise, for a kid who has basketball in the DNA.

Starwood’s dad played at Waubonsie Valley. He’s cousins with former East Aurora star Ryan Boatright, and former West Aurora standout Jaeh Thomas. Growing up, Starwood said he wasn’t the best player on his teams, “maybe the fifth best.” With work, that changed.

“There is no way of getting past the work,” Starwood said. “You have to get in the gym. If you want to be good, you have to be in the gym every day. That is the main priority of mine, is getting better every day. There will be people that take a break. That isn’t me.”

Starwood has a smooth lefty shooting stroke for his favorite shot, the pull-up, or for shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

He’s at his best, though, attacking the rim.

His 1,000th career point, in the regular season finale against Oswego, Starwood’s electrifying windmill dunk in transition showcased that explosive athleticism.

Velasquez said that Starwood seemed to feel comfortable and thrive with the freedom and flexibility of Oswego East’s position-less offense.

“If he can get downhill, watch out. He’s very explosive,” Velasquez said. “Get him isolated, he’s tough to corral one-on-one. It will be nice to see him play in college, watching to see what they do with him, put him in pick and roll situations on the ball, off the ball. He’s capable of doing a lot of different things.”

Velasquez believes Starwood’s best basketball is ahead of him, and can’t wait to watch his journey. Starwood himself watches guys that came before him like former Oswego East star Ray J Dennis succeed at the next level, which drives him.

He continued to work on his shot, his lateral quickness, his basketball IQ and his strength with an eye toward college.

“Getting on these weights every day, getting in the gym, working on post ups. I will still be a taller guard, shooting all those 3s, making sure my handles are top notch,” he said. “All these people in front of me, all these steps I have to take to get to where they are, it motivates me more and more. I’m itching to be a part of it. I can’t wait.”