Yorkville Library to host fundraiser in support of local charities

A table is decorated with plates, plants and a board of food. Yorkville Public Library will host a table scape fundraiser with 12 decorated tables on April 6 to support local charities. (Photo Provided By Yorkville Public Library)

Yorkville Public Library will host a table scape event to honor local charities and organizations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6.

According to a press release, the event titled “Book Your Table: A Table Scape Event for Our Community,” will include 12 decorated tables, each representing a different charity and/or organization.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. Tickets for the fundraiser are $10 and can be purchased in advance or on April 6 at Yorkville Public Library’s circulation desk.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Yorkville Public Library and the following charities: the Yorkville Educational Foundation, Yorkville Lions Club, the Kendall County Community Food Pantry, Yorkville 115 Special Olympics, the Chapel on the Green, The American Legion, the Yorkville Junior Women’s Club, the Yorkville High School Sports Boosters and the Yorkville High School Alumni Committee.

For more information contact the library at 630-553-4354.