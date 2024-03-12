Plano baseball, Yorkville softball win season openers: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Plano 9, Aurora Central Catholic 8

Jason Phillips went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Nick Serio went 2-for-3 with a homer and RBI and Jake Decker also went deep for the Reapers. Kaden Aguirre struck out seven over four innings, allowing one earned run.

Lisle 15, Newark 3

Payton Wills had a double and two RBIs for Newark.

Softball

Yorkville 10, Ottawa 0

The Foxes pounded out 15 hits and Sarah Carlson got the shutout on the mound for Yorkville.

Aurora Central Catholic 21, Plano 1

Lindsey Cocks had Plano’s only hit and Taylor Downs scored Plano’s lone run.