Montgomery to begin water main flushing

Village of Montgomery Public Works crews will flush hydrants from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily the weeks of March 18, 25, and April 1. (Photo provided)

The village of Montgomery Public Works Department will begin flushing water mains in the village and unincorporated Boulder Hill subdivision on March 18, 25, and April 1.

The flushing process will begin Monday morning until each area is complete. Flushing may take additional time, depending on weather and unforeseen circumstances, according to a news release from the village. The purpose of flushing water mains is to clear sediment from the water distribution lines. In addition, it is essential for maintaining water quality and verifying fire hydrant operations.

Residents are encouraged to avoid washing laundry when flushing is performed in or near their neighborhood, as temporary discolored water may cause laundry staining, according to the village. Residents should also run their cold-water taps, with strains removed, to clean out any sediment entering the water lines inside the homes, according the the release.

Public Works crews will flush hydrants from approximately 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily according to the following schedule:

Week of March 18

Areas east of Orchard Road to Hill Avenue (includes Parkview Estates) and north of Route 30 (Seasons Ridge) up to Ashland Avenue.

Week of March 25

Unincorporated Boulder Hill, South of Route 30 to Circle Drive West and from Route 25 to Douglas Road, within the Village of Montgomery, Lakewood Creek West, Fairfield Way, and Foxmoor.

The Boulder Hill subdivision will take about two weeks to flush thoroughly.

Week of April 1

Subdivisions west of Orchard Road to Big Bend Road and from Galena Road to Jericho Road, including Montgomery Crossings, Lakewood Creek, Blackberry Crossing, Blackberry Crossing West, Huntington Chase, Balmorea, Orchard Prairie North, and Saratoga Springs. Additionally, the Boulder Hill subdivision flushing work will continue.

If you have questions about the hydrant flushing program, call Public Works at 630-896-9241.

Additional information on hydrant flushing is available online at montgomeryil.org.