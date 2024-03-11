Plano Library programs for March, spring book sale

Friends of the Library will be holding a book sale at the Plano Public Library from Saturday, March 23 to Saturday, April 6. (Shea Lazansky)

Holiday closing:Good Friday - Friday, March 29, all day

Friends of the Library Book Sale: Saturday, March 23 - Saturday, April 6

Stop by the Meeting Room to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Beginning April 1 all items will be sold for $4 per bag. We’ll have many free items available after the sale ends.

Adult Programs

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

New Life for Old Bags: Saturday, March 9, 10:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Writers’ GroupThursdays, March 14 & 28, 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Yoga with Jen: Fridays, March 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor, Jen Penn, for a welcoming, no pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement, and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Technology Help Desk

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Joshua Carlson

Tuesday, April 2, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Painting with Petite Palette - “Top of the Hop”Monday, March 18, 6- 8 p.m.

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: Tuesday, March 19, 12:30 - 2 p.m.

A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Easter/Spring Cards: Tuesday, March 19, 6:30-8 p.m.

Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: Wednesday, March 20, 3:30 - 4:30 p.m.

“The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore will be discussed. The book for April will be “When Crickets Cry” by Charles Martin. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Homeschool Families Meetup: Tuesday, March 26, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

For parents who homeschool. Their children (all ages) and teens are welcome too. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Come to the library to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. We’ll have toys and games in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Crafts to Go - Tea Cup Planters: Monday, April 1

Free, take home craft kits, available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom): Every Thursday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at www.planolibrary.info

Knit & Crochet Group (In person): Every Friday, 4 – 6 p.m

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit & crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Location: Lower Level Meeting Room. (no meeting March 29)

Kid Programs

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Rhyme Time: Wednesdays Session 1: March 20,Session 2 - April 10, 17, 24, May 1 10:30 -11 a.m. or 6 - 6:30 p.m.

This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Note: Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Free Developmental Screenings: Wednesday, March 20, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Stop by for a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give you time to discuss your child’s development. You will also receive fun and simple activity ideas you can use with your child to help them continue to learn and grow. Screenings can assist your child to be ready for school and celebrate your child’s development. The screening will include the areas of overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving, and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. For children ages 2 months-5 years, with an adult. No registration required.