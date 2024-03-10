State Rep. Davis from Yorkville honors local women at Springfield leadership event

State Representative Jed Davis (R-Yorkville) with Commander Elizabeth Palko and Amy McNamara at the Emerging Women Leaders Event in Springfield. (Provided by state rep. Jed Davis Office)

State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, recently welcomed Commander Elizabeth Palko and Amy McNamara to the Emerging Women Leaders Event in Springfield. The event consisted of a brunch, listening session, and informational seminars from other women in leadership roles, according to a news release from Davis’ office.

“It was an honor to welcome Elizabeth Palko and Amy McNamara to Springfield this week,” Davis said in the release. “Both Elizabeth and Amy work tirelessly to make our community a better place for everyone. In both personal and professional capacities, these women go above and beyond for others.”

Davis said, “The Emerging Women Leaders event offered Elizabeth, Amy, and dozens of other women from across the state, the ability to network and learn more from women who are currently successful in their leadership roles. I look forward to the future success of the women who attended this event.”

Palko and McNamara were two of almost 50 women from across the state that attended this event. The contributions of these women also were honored by House Republican Leader Tony McCombie.

