Health department will be at DeKalb Library to educate on programs

DeKalb County Health Department staff will be at the DeKalb Public Library to educate patrons about the services provided by the county department.

Informational booths will be held in the main lobby on the third Tuesday of each month through August from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the library.

Staff will have general information about programs including WIC, immunizations, and healthcare enrollment for special enrollment periods, according to the release. Every month, the health department will highlight new program services and focus on nationally recognized observances including nutrition month, poison prevention month, National public health week, and more, according to the release.

Stop by to ask staff questions about the programs and services. The informational booth is free and open to all.

March - National Nutrition Month and Naloxone Distribution

April - Earth Month and National Public Health Week

May - Older Americans, Mental Health, and Women’s Health Week

June - Men’s Health, LGBTQ, and Pride Month

July - Healthy Vision Month

August - National Immunizations Awareness Month

This informational booth is free and open to all.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.

The DeKalb Public Library is open seven days a week. Visit www.dkpl.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter for other library news and events.