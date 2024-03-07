Girls basketball: Oswego East junior Maggie Lewandowski is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year

Oswego East's Maggie Lewandowski (3) drives to the basket against Downers Grove South's Megan Ganschow (20) during a 4A Oswego East Regional semifinal girls basketball game at Oswego East High School on Monday, Feb 12, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Maggie Lewandowski made a quick impression on Oswego East basketball coach Abe Carretto when she first arrived in high school.

Like, literally.

“When she was a freshman, it was ‘Holy cow, who is this fast kid who can fly down the court and shoot well,’” Carretto said. “Crazy fast.”

Lewandowski, a 5-foot-5 guard, leaned on that speed and athleticism growing up. Over the past three years, she has added layers to her game. She’s learned tempo, improved her shot and matured as a leader. Lewandowski went from Oswego East’s sixth man as a freshman, thrust into the lead guard role as a sophomore to the Wolves’ unquestioned floor general as a junior.

“Coming in freshman year I had always relied on my athleticism and my speed to get me as far as I did,” Lewandowski said. “When I started playing varsity I realized that I need to work on my IQ, like knowing what shots are good. I had never been a point guard but then starting last year I got that role. I always liked being a leader.”

She led the young Wolves well this season.

An Oswego East team with just one senior starter overcame an 0-4 start to win 17 games, and the Southwest Prairie West league championship.

Lewandowski averaged a team-high 14 points and 2.5 assists, and also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2 steals. She scored in double figures in 21 of 30 games with nine games of 20 or more, including the conference-clinching overtime win over Yorkville.

She is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year.

Lewandowski felt like this was a big year for her to step up as a leader. She did a lot of self-reflection after Oswego East’s 0-4 start, and came out with a new mindset. She embraced her position as a leader on a team with three sophomores - two who started and one coming off an ACL injury - and three freshmen.

“I wanted to help my younger teammates find their strong suits,” Lewandowski said. “I tried to talk to them as much as I could, to encourage them in practice as much as I could.”

Oswego East's Maggie Lewandowski (3) drives to the basket against Neuqua Valley's Kylee Norkus (20) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Carretto has coached his share of stellar athletes who can jump high and run fast.

Lewandowski may have a modest frame at 5-foot-5, but don’t be deceived. She possesses the unique ability to make shots in tight windows and difficult angles, and it’s not by accident.

“Obviously she practices a ton, not just with me. As tough as it looks at times, because she does work on her game so much it becomes second nature,” Carretto said. “She is really athletic. For being 5-foot-5 she can jump pretty high. Considering she is not that tall she does have pretty good springs on her feet. She jumps quickly, that’s what helps her. That’s how she does it, putting the time in plus having that great athletic ability.”

Lewandowski in the offseason works out with trainers, one the boys JV coach at West Aurora, and finishing is of particular emphasis.

“It’s like an hour hard workout,” she said. “We work on finishing a lot and that is probably one of the main reasons in practices and scrimmages I try to take those shots. They started going in in practice and in games I have a lot of confidence in my driving.”

Lewandowski is the ideal engine to Oswego East’s high-octane game, whether it’s finishing for herself or setting up teammates.

“She fits the system well,” Carretto said. “If she gets a step on someone there are not too many players as fast as she is. That allows her to get a half-step or a step ahead of people. She is just crazy fast. It has to be tough to defend her in the open court. Maggie is that difference-maker.”

With an eye on the next level, Lewandowski is already working on the next addition to her game.

“A lot of coaches have told me to develop a midrange shot, to add versatility,” Lewandowski said. “My height, if I play in college I will be pretty short. Being a shooter will be something helpful. I’ll get shots up.”