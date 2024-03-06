Fox Valley YMCA hosting market day with food bank

Northern Illinois Food Bank is partnering with the Fox Valley Family YMCA in hosting a Family Market at the Sandwich YMCA branch on March 15. (Provided by Northern Illinois Fpopd )

The Fox Valley Family YMCA, in partnership with Northern Illinois Food Bank, is hosting a Family Market for families who are in need of groceries.

Households with kids and teens (18 or under) are invited to receive free groceries at the YMCA West Branch, 707 S. Main St., Sandwich, on March 15 at 6 p.m., according to a news release from the YMCA.

Family Market distributions use a contactless drive-thru model with pre-packed groceries. No registration, ID, or documentation is needed, according to the release. Food is distributed on a first-come first-served basis, while supplies last.